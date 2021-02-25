Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment

“I’d be shocked. I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that,” Snyder said.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert also seemed to be taken by surprise by the allegation.

“I never heard about it,” Gobert said. “Elijah was actually one of the guys that I was close with when he was part of the team a few years ago. I’m just going to reach out to him and find out. Until we have more information, it’s hard to tell. It was six years ago. That’s why it’s kind of tough to understand.”

In his final interview with reporters when that 2014-15 season ended, Millsap spoke about how much he enjoyed joining the Jazz and seeing the team grow and did not mention any incident with Lindsey. It’s common for media end-of-season sessions to occur on the same day as the team exit interviews, but it is unknown if Millsap’s meeting with reporters was before or after his meeting with Lindsey and Snyder.

Millsap gave no indication of any unhappiness with the organization in the interview with reporters that day. He talked about his level of comfort with the team and with the city because of his brother’s long tenure with the Jazz, even saying that he knew the names of the ushers. Millsap also said he had “a pretty good relationship” with Snyder.