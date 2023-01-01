 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jaywalking gets green light, and more new laws that take effect today

Hundreds of new state laws take effect in 2023 that increase the minimum wage, make jaywalking legal and give cyclists new protections on city roads.

Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.

Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns, or eliminate the need to pay to get out of jail.

Jaywalkers will get a reprieve in California, thanks to a new law prohibiting police from stopping pedestrians for traffic violations unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Here's a look at some of the laws taking effect in the new year.

