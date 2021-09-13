Jay Leno bets on reboot of Groucho Marx 1950s game show

AP: You were a kid when ‘You Bet Your Life’ aired. Was watching Marx inspirational for you as a comedian?

Leno: He was always my favorite Marx brother because I never was a ‘put on a funny hat, throw a pie’ kind of comedian. I always liked people with verbal skills: Bob Newhart, Johnny Carson. I liked people who appeared normal but said funny things, as opposed to putting on costumes. I enjoyed the Marx Brothers movies, but I liked Groucho because he was the wise guy.

AP: Do you miss hosting a late-night show and the forum it gave you for comedy?

Leno: It was great fun. I enjoyed doing the monologue, that's my favorite part. And I enjoy everybody that's on there now. I watch the monologues, and I don’t watch interviews too much, because I talked to that guy (the celebrity). But I really (appreciate) how hard it is to do a different version of the same joke every night. Because let’s be honest, the news doesn’t change a whole lot from day to day. It changes from week to week. And then you have to watch all the other shows, make sure you don’t have the same joke as Conan or Samantha Bee or whoever it might be.

AP: You said that comedy doesn't change, but the targets do. When you look back at jokes that drew criticism, do you say ‘those were the times’ or do you wince?

Leno: When people were in the news, you did jokes about the news. I can give you a good example. When Amy Winehouse, who was on ‘The Tonight Show,’ was singing that song about ‘I won’t go to rehab,' there were a lot of jokes about that. Then she died and then people were, ‘Jay Leno did a joke.’ But I did it with her blessing, she was there (on ‘Tonight’) when I did it. But, you know, you only live in the time you live in.

