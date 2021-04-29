Jason Matthews, author of 'Red Sparrow' thrillers, dies

“I was a junior guy,” he told Men's Journal in 2015, “and my job was to shut up and make sure the safe house had beer in the fridge. But that was the first time you got the sense that there were people in these dangerous little corners of the globe doing the same thing you were. As a young person, that was really cool. Obviously you couldn’t say anything. But there was a self-sustaining pride: ‘We’re actually in the CIA!’”

He was an unimposing man whom Men's Journal would describe as “the last person you'd peg as a spy — until you find out he was one." Recipient of a CIA Medal of Merit among other honors, he was reluctant to say too much about where he worked, and what he did. But he would indicate that he specialized in dangerous, “denied operations,” turned up on a terrorist hit list in the Middle East; and had to flee the U.S. embassy during the Kosovo War in the late 1990s, He also oversaw U.S. intelligence support for the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

“Being in the Agency is a very experiential career, like being a policeman or a fireman or a jet pilot, and when it stops, it really stops,” he told The New York Times in 2015. “There are retiree groups that get together, mostly in Washington, and sit around and swap war stories, but I was living in California, and it was either write something or go fishing.”

