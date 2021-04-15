Japan's Suga comes to US for China-focused talks with Biden

Japan has taken a milder approach to allegations of Chinese human rights violations and has not joined the United States and European nations in imposing sanctions. Gen Nakatani, a ruling party lawmaker and former defense minister, is leading a nonpartisan parliamentary group calling for Suga's government to take tougher steps, including sanctions, to be in line with Western democracies, but a decision has not been made.

Japan considers China’s growing military activity in the region as well as its broad territorial claims to be a security threat. Japan is itself locked in dispute with China over Beijing’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Elsewhere Tokyo has watched with concern as China has built military installations on disputed territory it claims in the South China Sea.

The U.S., meanwhile, has butted heads with China over numerous issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Chinese policy in Hong Kong, Xinjaing and Tibet and trade. To erode China’s claims on the South China Sea, U.S. ships regularly conduct so-called “freedom of navigation” operations, sailing into international waters that China is trying to claim as its own.