Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Defense and foreign ministers from the United States and Japan are meeting Tuesday to discuss their shared worry over China's growing territorial ambitions in the East and South China seas as the Biden administration tries to reassure key regional allies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate talks with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, ahead of their so-called “two plus two” security talks on Tuesday. The U.S. ministers arrived in Tokyo late Monday.

President Joe Biden's decision to send key ministers to Japan as their first overseas visit — rather than hosting Japanese officials in Washington — means a lot for Japan, which considers its alliance with the United States the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies.

Blinken, in his opening remarks, said “it is no accident that we chose Japan for the first Cabinet level overseas travel" of the Biden administration, and that he and Austin are “here to reaffirm our commitment to the alliance and to build on it.”

He said the United States and its allies are working on together on climate change, cyber security and health security “in support of our shared values.”