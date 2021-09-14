Japan, US, S. Korea urge N. Korea to return to arms talks

North Korea hailed the missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance,” suggesting that they were developed with the intent of arming them with nuclear warheads. North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to deter what it says is hostility from Washington and Seoul.

On Monday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told member nations that North Korea’s nuclear activities “continue to be a cause for serious concern.” Its continuation of its nuclear program is “a clear violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for talks with South Korean officials on bilateral relations and the freeze in nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.

Wang is scheduled to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday. Chung is expected seek a more active role from Beijing, North Korea's main ally and economic lifeline, in persuading the North to return to the negotiating table.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said before the trilateral meeting that it was a “good occasion to reconfirm close cooperation among the three countries and discuss the latest North Korean situation.”