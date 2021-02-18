January home construction falls 6%; signs of rebound ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.

The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% while construction of apartment units rose 16.2%.

Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, were up 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.

Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.

That push had already begun in 2020 with home construction rising 7% in 2020 to 1.38 million units. That was the strongest showing since a housing boom in 2006.

“We still expect recovering demand, low mortgage rates and a shortage of supply to support a healthy rate of new home construction and the risk may be for further upsides surprises,” said Nancy , lead economist at Oxford Economics.