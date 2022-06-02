Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

A jury’s verdict that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed in their long-running public dispute over their brief marriage raises questions about whether they can overcome tarnished reputations. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers. Depp had hoped his libel lawsuit would help restore his reputation. But legal and entertainment experts said that both actors’ reputations have been damaged. Heard's lawyer says she plans an appeal.