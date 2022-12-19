Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution; Fauci says stick to science; Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

» Dr. Anthony Fauci is excited by the prospect of next-generation coronavirus vaccines but worried about health misinformation as he prepares to step down at the end of the month.

» A second person has died after a crush at a London's concert venue last week.

» Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to close ally Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war.

» Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.

» Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

» A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, California.

» Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by.

» Police say a serial burglar has been caught attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home.

» The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it says were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop.