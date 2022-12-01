Jan. 6 committee member says all of panel's work to be released in coming weeks

A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.
"(Republicans have) been pretty clear they'd like to undermine the work we've done but we're going to prevent that. We are going to release all the information we've collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "CNN This Morning."
Pressed on whether that means the committee will release everything, Lofgren said "that's correct" and affirmed that the panel's final report will be released this month.
Republicans are set to take over the House in January and are certain to dissolve the committee, and its members have signaled in recent weeks that their work is nearing a close. Earlier this week, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said members are "close to putting pens down."
Lofgren also confirmed to CNN that the panel will consider whether to issue criminal referrals when members meet on Friday and will discuss what to do about GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas.
Lofgren would not say specifically whether she believes the committee will ultimately issue a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump or others but made clear that "anything we send to (the Justice Department) as a recommendation needs to be tethered to the facts we found."
"We want to make sure we are on firm ground if referrals are made," Lofgren added.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 1
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the long-standing U.S.-French relationship, but these are friends with differences. The French leader isn't hiding his displeasure with aspects of Biden's signature climate law that Macron said will have an enormous negative impact on European companies. Biden is set to welcome Macron to the White House on Thursday for a visit that will conclude with the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Macron has made clear that he and other European leaders are deeply concerned about U.S. incentives that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.
LOS ANGELES — A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor D…
Congress is moving urgently to head off the looming U.S. rail strike. The House passed a bill Wednesday that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions involved. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.
People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.
More Chinese cities are easing anti-virus restrictions and police are patrolling their streets as the government tries to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures. Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive demand that leader Xi Jinping resign, the streets of major cities have been quiet in the face of a crackdown. Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Chengdu and other major cities announced they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus service reopened. A newspaper reported Beijing has begun allowing some people with the virus to isolate at home. The government didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation Thursday.
Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama. The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.
As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. The vigil was held in honor of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four students were stabbed to death in a home near campus in November, and police have yet to make an arrest in the case. Goncalves' father Steve Goncalves told people at the vigil that the only cure for pain is love. He urged mourners to honor the students' memories by being kinder and more loving to each other.
Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided a roadmap for how to win future campaigns, Democrats and leaders of several organizations say. Mobilization efforts brought together women of different races, ages and ideologies who disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, forming more diverse and larger coalitions. The election also changed the way people talk about abortion, they say.
NEW YORK — Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," died Wednesday at age 79.
“Squid Game” star Oh Yeong-su has been charged in South Korea in connection with an alleged 2017 incident of sexual misconduct. The 78-year-old Emmy nominee was charged Thursday, Variety reported. He was accused of touching a woman inappropriately, according to Yonhap news, a South Korean news agency. “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake,” the actor told South Korean ...
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says that he did not "knowingly” misuse customers' funds. He also says he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at conference put on by The New York Times. Bankman-Fried has done a handful of media interviews since FTX collapsed in mid-November, but Wednesday's was his first video interview since it filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11. FTX failed in the cryptocurrency version of a bank run.