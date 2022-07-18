James Webb Space Telescope images are here and they're gorgeous! | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory research astronomer Varoujan Gorjian to discuss the amazing pictures just released by NASA from the James Webb Space Telescope.
See the pics here—and have our favorite research astronomer explain them to you as you listen to this episode!
