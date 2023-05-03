Take a look at trending topics for today, May 3:

Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was booked into jail Wednesday on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a Kansas restaurant in late February.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was charged Tuesday in Johnson County, Kansas, with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was being held on $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance Wednesday, the judge scheduled the next online hearing for May 11.

Under conditions of his bond, Jackson Mahomes won't be allowed to discuss his case publicly.

The probable cause affidavit in the case was not immediately available.

Find out more here:

Atlanta shooting

Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.

Authorities said the gunman, who police identified as Deion Patterson, stole a car and fled after shooting five women on the 11th floor of a Northside medical building shortly after noon. The facility is located in a commercial area filled with office towers and high-rise apartments.

“We believe (Patterson) carjacked a vehicle a short distance away and was able to flee the scene as the law enforcement agencies were descending on this area,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference.

Get the latest here:

Tori Bowie

American sprinter and long jumper Tori Bowie -- a three-time Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in track and field -- has died, according to her agent, Kimberly Holland. Bowie was 32 years old.

Holland told CNN on Wednesday that Bowie was found dead at home in Florida and that the cause of death is not known yet.

"We're devasted [sic] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," an Instagram post from Bowie's representation and Holland's company, Icon Management Inc., said.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion...a beacon of light that shined so bright!"

Read more about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Federal Reserve interest rates

Messi

Putin