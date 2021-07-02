J&J vaccine lasts at least 8 months, protects against Delta variant, studies find

"Data showed that T-cell responses -- including CD8+ T-cells that seek out and destroy infected cells -- persisted over the eight-month timeframe examined," the company said.

These are not real-world efficacy data, but antibody and T-cell response usually indicate protection, Barouch said.

Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have both said their two-dose vaccines are protective for at least six months and researchers at Washington University in St. Louis reported earlier this week that their studies of vaccinated volunteers indicate protection from the vaccines should last much longer than that-- even for years. They did not test the J&J vaccine.

Barouch's team also tested blood from the vaccinated volunteers against the most worrying variants of the virus, including the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant first seen in India, the B.1.351 or Beta variant first seen in South Africa, and the P.1 or Gamma variant spreading in Brazil.

"We see robust neutralizing antibody coverage of the variant," Barouch said. Neutralizing antibodies are the immune system proteins that inactivate a virus before it can replicate.