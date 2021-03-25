Ivy League town weighs revamping police; critics see flaws

Myrick, son of a Black father and white mother, said the new department would likely end up getting more money initially. The Democratic mayor said the proposal answers the community's desire for a better public safety presence — not necessarily a smaller one.

“They still want people to respond when you’re having trouble or you’re in danger,” he said. "They just want that response to be more diverse, more in touch with the community and less militarized."

Assurances that Ithaca's current officers would be able to keep their jobs and civil service benefits has not quelled sharp criticism from the officers, who have been without a contract for more than nine years. Some officers call it a union-busting move.

Ithaca Police Benevolent Association President Thomas Condzella has written that officers feel betrayed and angry. Officers say they're open to reform, but not dismantling the department.

“Without serious changes to proposal No. 1, the city of Ithaca will lose so many well-trained officers, which will most likely happen rather quickly. This will leave the city vulnerable,” Officer Benjamin Buck told the council during a Zoom meeting Wednesday night.

But where officers see too much change, some activists see too little.