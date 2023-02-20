Today is Presidents Day.
The federal holiday falls on the third Monday of February. The holiday serves as a commemoration of America's 45 commanders in chief. Note that Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, making him the 22nd and 24th U.S. president.
Stacker rounded up the best U.S. presidents of all time based on rankings from C-SPAN. This ranking does not yet include President Joe Biden.
Experts rank the best US presidents of all time
#44. James Buchanan
#43. Andrew Johnson
#41. Franklin Pierce (tie)
#41. Donald Trump (tie)
#39. John Tyler (tie)
#39. William Henry Harrison (tie)
#38. Millard Fillmore
#37. Warren G. Harding
#36. Herbert Hoover
#35. Zachary Taylor
#34. Martin Van Buren
#33. Rutherford B. Hayes
#32. Benjamin Harrison
#31. Richard Nixon
#30. Chester A. Arthur
#29. George W. Bush
#28. Gerald Ford
#26. James A. Garfield (tie)
#26. Jimmy Carter (tie)
#25. Grover Cleveland
#24. Calvin Coolidge
#23. William Howard Taft
#22. Andrew Jackson
#21. George H.W. Bush
#20. Ulysses S. Grant
#19. Bill Clinton
#18. James K. Polk
#17. John Quincy Adams
#16. James Madison
#15. John Adams
#14. William McKinley
#13. Woodrow Wilson
#12. James Monroe
#11. Lyndon B. Johnson
#10. Barack Obama
#9. Ronald Reagan
#8. John F. Kennedy
#7. Thomas Jefferson
#6. Harry S. Truman
#5. Dwight D. Eisenhower
#4. Theodore Roosevelt
#3. Franklin D. Roosevelt
#2. George Washington
#1. Abraham Lincoln
Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.