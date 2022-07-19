 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's not coming from Mexico | Here Weed Go! podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The topic this week on Here Weed Go!, the podcast dedicated to covering cannabis, is the nation's southern border with Mexico.

Where once marijuana poured across the border by the ton, now the flow is barely measured in pounds. What’s responsible for that drop-off and what have the consequences been? Host Eddie Celaya at the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson discusses the topic with Curt Prendergast, the opinion and editorial page editor at the Daily Star.

Prendergast touches on the methods smugglers used to get marijuana and other illicit drugs into the country and the precipitous drop in marijuana trafficking since the implementation of medical and recreational marijuana programs here in the U.S.

More Here Weed Go! episodes: https://omny.fm/shows/here-weed-go

More from Curt Prendergast: https://tucson.com/users/profile/curt%20prendergast/

More from Eddie Celaya: https://tucsonmarijuanaguide.com/

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

