It's impeachment trial week for Trump; Super Bowl LV look-back; longtime ESPN baseball reporter dies

Today is Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: There's a sense of urgency for this week's impeachment trial; Tom Brady did it again; and an ESPN baseball reporter who covered 25 World Series dies.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial is opening this week with a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold the former president accountable for the violent U.S. Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as fast as possible.
Scheduled to begin Tuesday, just over a month since the deadly riot, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago on charges that he privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a Democratic rival, Joe Biden, now the president. This time, Trump's Jan. 6 rally cry to “fight like hell” and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. While Trump very well could be acquitted again, the trial could be over in half the time. Read more:
***
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made the Buccaneers, their fans and their city believe from the moment he arrived in Tampa Bay.
With help from old friend Rob Gronkowsk and a ferocious defense, Brady and the Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. Read more:
***
Today's weather
Dangerous cold has gripped the northern tier, where it could feel as low as -50°F in some areas ... CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
In other news today ...
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday the country was still in a "deep hole" with millions of lost jobs but that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by next year.
- A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 2 feet on parts of the region.
- Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life lieutenant governor, the 6-foot-8, bald, and tattooed John Fetterman, will run for U.S. Senate, making the announcement Monday.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday as his trial on corruption charges resumed in a Jerusalem courtroom just weeks before national elections in which he hopes to extend his 12-year rule.
- Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz, a titan of American academia, business and diplomacy who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve Cold War relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, has died. He was 100.
- Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died. He was 58.
- Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday. He was 83.
- Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, and more events that happened on this day…
In 1983, Wayne Gretzky puts on a show, scoring four goals in the third period of the Campbell Conference’s 9-3 win in the NHL All-Star Game. S…
***