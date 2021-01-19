It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday. See how she'll spend the day, plus photos through the years.

 Skip to main content
It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday.
It's Dolly Parton's 75th birthday.

Dolly Parton, a country music icon and philanthropist, turns 75 years old today.

Aside from her status as a country music icon, she is a lifelong philanthropist. She founded the Imagination Library, which mails books to children under the age of 5 across the world to improve child literacy, and her million-dollar donation to Vanderbilt University helped develop the highly effective Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Her advocacy for racial justice was recently celebrated in a mural in Nashville.

Here's a look at her life and career, in photos:

