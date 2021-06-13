'It's always exciting': Top dogs vie for Westminster title

The honor is triple for Olga Contant, who made a fist-pumping leap into the air Sunday afternoon as a judge chose Hugo — a bullmastiff she bred, owns and handled — as best of his breed, giving him a shot at the working group title.

“It's a pinnacle show for anybody," and all the more so for the relatively few owners who show their own dogs instead of entrusting them to professional handlers, said Contant, of Los Gatos, California.

The 149-pound Hugo might look imposing, but he's “the sweetest dog in the world.... He captures the heart of everybody who comes around,” she said. “He is the best presentation of the breed, where you can keep him as a family pet, but also, he'll protect you.”

For Douglas Tighe, his turn in the sporting group ring with a Brittany named Pennie will pay tribute to a family tradition. His parents began breeding Brittanys 55 years ago.

Pennie shone in the breed competition in an unusual setting for Westminster — outdoors. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show was moved from Manhattan for the first time in its over 140 years so it could be held outside at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York.