'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home

Gulley has a “God-given ability to relate to children in a positive way,” said Jerry Ferguson, a pastor who worked with the ranches for 30 years and hired the Gulleys as house parents.

“She was genuine. She had the ability to relate to children at their level, that was very important," Ferguson said

Known as “mom and pop” to the girls, the couple would play games with their charges, take them on trips and horse rides, all while pushing them to excel in school and showing unconditional love and support, he recalled. For some of the girls, he said, it was the first taste of a supportive family life.

"Lots of our kids were in situations where the people who were supposed to love them the most did the most harm to them,” Ferguson said.

In a Facebook live interview in May, Gulley described both her own life and the ranch, which she said is different from other foster care operations.

"Really, I think what sets us apart is it’s a family. Kids come and they go, but once they set roots down at the ranch, we’re your family,” Gulley said. In a way, the beach trip was like a family vacation: girls from troubled homes who often come to consider one another sisters traveling with stand-in parents.