It will be so cold this weekend in the northern US, you could catch frostbite in less than 10 minutes

It's not just the Midwest that will be experience this deep freeze. Southern states like Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will also be 15 to 30 degrees below normal Tuesday and Wednesday.

'It cannot be too cold to snow'

"While it can be too warm to snow, it cannot be too cold to snow," according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center website. "Snow can occur even at incredibly low temperatures as long as there is some source of moisture and some way to lift or cool the air. It is true, however, that most heavy snowfalls occur when there is relatively warm air near the ground -- typically -9 degrees C (15 degrees F) or warmer -- since warmer air can hold more water vapor."

Despite the bitter cold, there is also a chance for snow showers for portions of Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, where 2 to 4 inches is likely through Sunday.

A low pressure system that will develop off the coast of the Carolinas will slide up the East Coast Sunday. The system's proximity to the New England coast will determine whether many northeastern cities get rain or snow.