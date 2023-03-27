Everyone’s heard of UConn. The rest of the participants in next weekend's Final Four may need name tags. When they travel to Houston to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will all be making their first appearances at the Final Four. It's the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year. There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, two 5s in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn, which opens as an overwhelming favorite.