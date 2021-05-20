 Skip to main content
Israel unleashes more strikes after Biden's call to de-escalate; South faces floods; LeBron saves Lakers
Heavy rain continues along the Gulf Coast and shifts east towards the Arklatex region. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Thursday, May 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes after President Biden called for de-escalation; rain continues to fall on flooded areas of South; and LeBron James's late-game heroics help Lakers advance past Warriors in NBA playoffs.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. 

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, as it pushed ahead despite U.S. calls to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from his country’s closest ally but appears determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Still, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a cease-fire gathered pace, and a senior Hamas official said he expected a truce soon.

Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis. As the sun rose, residents surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis. There were also heavy airstrikes on a commercial thoroughfare in Gaza City.

***

Severe Weather South

Water surrounds a house along flooded areas on Bluff Road Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. Heavy rains have swept across southern Louisiana, flooding homes, swamping cars and closing a major interstate. 

Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The National Weather Service warned Wednesday that more rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, including areas where flooding has already caused misery this week.

Forecasters said 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana on Thursday and Friday, two areas already hard hit. Flash flood watches stretched from southwest Louisiana and east Texas northward into Arkansas and Oklahoma Wednesday evening. The weather service said they would be in effect through Thursday evening there and along the western and central Gulf of Mexico coast.

Rainy weather and flooding are suspected factors in at least four Louisiana deaths. And one person was missing after a car went into a canal.

***

Warrior Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, below, shoots and makes a three-point shot as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry defends with one minute left in an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume.

James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

“After the finger to the eye, I was seeing three rims and shot at the middle one. By grace, I was able to knock it down,” said James, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season.

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Top stories this morning: May 20

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be coming.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Coast Guard Commencement Biden

Luke Arsenault, center, and other members of the U.S. Coast Guard Class of 2021 throw their caps in celebration at the conclusion of the 140th commencement exercises at the United States Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in New London, Conn. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 20

Today in history: May 20

In 1956, the United States exploded the first airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific, and more events that happened on this d…

Today in sports history: May 20

Today in sports history: May 20

In 1919, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox wins a game on the mound and at the plate as he hits his first career grand slam to beat the St. Loui…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

