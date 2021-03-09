Isabel Allende on feminism, TV series and love in pandemic

“It made me sob because it starts with Paula in the hospital and ends with Paula’s death. We saw it with my son (Nicolás) and we both had to stop because we were crying so hard with the first scene. But then it gets better in the sense that it is no longer so emotional for us,” she said, adding that she was extremely pleased and impressed with the result.

Allende: Darling, there was no such a word back then! When I was a girl in Chile in the 40s, in a conservative, Catholic, patriarchal family, my mother had been abandoned by her husband and we lived in my grandfather’s house. All men, my uncles and my grandfather. And my grandfather was the absolute patriarch. He was a very good man, I adored him, but he was the highest authority, he was like God. What my grandfather said was not questioned. I grew up with the feeling that my mother was in a situation of injustice, in a situation of inequality, of vulnerability. My mother lived in the same house and I suppose my grandfather paid for school and all that, but my mother never had money, she never had freedom. Being a separated woman at that time, in that society, my mother was very frowned upon; she had to take great care of her reputation, for which she was also very limited. And when did I come to realize that this anger that I felt had a name? It was not, I think, until adolescence, because there were no references. And I couldn’t realize that there really was a movement, and that I could belong to that movement, until I was 20 at least.