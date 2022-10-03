In light of recent sinkhole occurrences across the U.S., Stacker investigated some of the primary risk factors for sinkholes and where those factors may be present using information from the U.S. Geological Survey and other scientific sources. Here's what Stacker found:
Is your neighborhood at risk of sinkhole damage? You might be surprised
- Emilia Ruzicka, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
The latest on Ian: Patients forced from hospitals; access to Sanibel island cut off; people trapped in flooded homes as storm eyes more coastal states.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked if Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was present at a White House conference.
Teens who resist are often told, "We can do this the easy way or the hard way." They might be restrained with handcuffs or zip ties. They could be blindfolded or hooded.
The powerful storm, which will be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., has terrorized people for much of the week. Plus, our weather podcast's experts explain why hurricane season is taking off.
Soccer brawls end in at least 129 dead at Asia match; island living uncertain after Ian; and more evening updates
More than 300 were taken to hospitals after fights broke out. In the U.S., hurricane experts question whether islanders should even try to rebuild as storms get stronger and deadlier each year. See the latest photos in our news roundup.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. Here are the latest updates.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he does not support putting Social Security up for periodic reauthorization and would avoid cutting ben…
Woman footage of a woman stuck in a 'floaty pool' as Hurricane Ian batters her home has gone viral on TikTok.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Things to know today: Ian eyes Carolinas after pounding Florida; tensions flare over Trump special master; Bengals-Dolphins game marred by scary injury.