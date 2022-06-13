Is Tornado Alley shifting? Learn about the origin of the term and its location on Across the Sky

Many people associate the Great Plains with Tornado Alley. But where exactly is it and has it been shifting?

Our guest this week Harold Brooks, is a senior scientist in forecast and research development with the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. He talks about the history of the term, the location and intensity of violent tornados and more.

Originally from St. Louis, Brooks received his Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois in 1990. Shortly after graduation he joined the NSSL as a research meteorologist.

His main focus of research is in forecast verification, climate change, severe thunderstorms, extended range forecast of thunderstorms, and the shifting of Tornado Alley.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

