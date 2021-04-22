Is this an 'Asterisk Oscars' or a sign of things to come?

More women are nominated than ever before. Two — Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and Zhao — are nominated for best director for the first time. (Only five women have ever been nominated until now.) Zhao, the clear front-runner, is poised to be only the second woman to ever win the award, and the first woman of color.

Yes, it's an odd year. But with a class of widely admired films and roundly applauded nominees from groups that have historically been marginalized by the academy, a sea change in Hollywood is set to stirringly take the stage.

“This is clearly a watershed moment for the Oscars,” says Hunt. “It shows us what’s possible. If you go for generations without ever acknowledging the actors, director and writers of color, it’s hard to break out of that pattern. Now we’re creating a whole new culture of what’s Oscar worthy.”