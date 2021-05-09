Is Epic Games' showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?

The trial hasn't yet revealed just how profitable Apple's app store has become. Apple doesn't disclose the store's financial results, but it is an important part of the company's steadily growing services division, which generated $57 billion in revenue last year alone. The success of those services coupled with the iPhone's ongoing popularity is a key reason why Apple currently boasts a market value of $2.2 trillion — more than any other U.S. company. In contrast, privately held Epic is valued at nearly $30 billion.

More financial details about Apple's app store are expected to be presented during the trial's second week. Perhaps the most revealing moments may come when one of Epic's experts, Ned Barnes of the Berkeley Research Group, takes the stand to discuss his analysis of the app store's profits.

Apple unsuccessfully tried to convince U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to close the courtroom during Barnes' testimony because his financial analysis “unduly confuse" investors and cause wild swings in its stock.

But even if the app store's profits are higher than anyone fathomed, that won't necessarily help Epic prove its allegations that Apple is running a monopoly that hurts competition.