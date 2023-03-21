Prosecutors last week showed a 12-minute version of the video to the family of Otieno, who are being represented by Ben Crump and Mark Krudys.

“You can see that they’re putting their back into it. Every part of his body is being pushed down with absolute brutality,” Krudys said during a press conference last week.

Attorneys for two of the defendants asked a judge to bar the release of the video.

Defense attorney Peter Baruch told The Times-Dispatch last week: “They show the plaintiffs’ attorneys the video. But we’re representing these people charged with murder that are locked up. It’s really disappointing. It seems like it’s more important to curry public favor, to try the case in the media, instead of letting the criminal justice process work the way it’s supposed to work."

Otieno, whose first name was pronounced “Ivo,” as a child emigrated from Kenya and had a history of mental health problems, family members said. He died at Central State after being transferred to the facility from the Henrico Jail by county deputies. Police have previously said officers responding to a possible burglary on March 3 identified him as a suspect and he "became physically assaultive toward officers, who arrested him."

A grand jury was scheduled to convene on Tuesday. Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill is expected to seek indictments against all 10 defendants.

The deputies charged are Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield.

The hospital employees are Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie.

Shannon Taylor, the commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico County, said she is also conducting a review of what happened in that jail. The Virginia State Police is also investigating.

Henrico Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 4, which represents the deputies, in a social media post called the death of Otierno "tragic, and we express our condolences to his family."

"We also stand behind the seven accused deputies now charged with murder by the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Baskervill," the post said.

Caleb Kershner, a defense attorney for Boyer, said the release of the video will have an impact on finding an impartial jury.

“It’s going to be more difficult to find a jury that has not been tainted or read a particular news story of any sort. So I’m disappointed in it," he said Tuesday.