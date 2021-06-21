Iran's president-elect won't meet Biden; Congress in summer grind; Olympics allowing limited local fans

Today is Monday, June 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden; Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create infrastructure legislation; and the Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi also described himself as a “defender of human rights” when asked about his involvement in the 1988 mass execution of some 5,000 people.

Raisi made the comments in his first press conference in Tehran.

“The U.S. is obliged to lift all oppressive sanctions against Iran,” he said.