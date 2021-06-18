Iowa's high court stops lawsuit over farm runoff pollution

The Iowa attorney general's office declined to comment immediately on the ruling.

The plaintiffs said in a statement that they were considering all of their options.

“The fight for clean water in Iowa is far from over,” they said. “Until further action is taken, industrial agricultural runoff will continue to pollute the river unimpeded, and Iowans’ right to clean water will remain a right without a remedy.”

Justices Brent Appel, Christopher McDonald and Dana Oxley would have allowed the environmental groups' case to proceed to trial.

Oxley said the court majority's “dismissive characterization of the plaintiffs’ requested declaratory relief as too general rings hollow.” She said if a court struck down the state's current voluntary pollution strategy for farmers, the state could impose mandatory regulations on farmers that would provide relief to the plaintiffs that meets constitutional standards.

The Raccoon River is a 31-mile tributary of the Des Moines River and is a primary source of drinking water for about 500,000 central Iowa customers of the Des Moines Water Works. The utility's nitrate removal system was one of the largest in the world when it was built in 1992.

Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer, with about 24 million pigs on farms that discharge billions of gallons of liquid manure into the environment every year. The state also is the nation's leading producer of corn, which requires significant amounts of nitrogen fertilizer to thrive. Iowa also has one of the most elaborate farm field drainage systems, which often dumps excess fertilizer and manure into waterways.

