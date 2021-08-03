Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital

The family’s boat flipped upside down within seconds of the ride beginning, causing all six to hit their heads on the surface below and trapping them in their seatbelts underneath the water. The parents, Gus and Pettie managed to unbuckle or escape their seatbelts, but David and Michael were trapped underwater for around 10 minutes, according to the family.

At least one other family who rode on one of the boats within minutes of the Jaramillo family reported problems with their raft. Amber Estrada, 31, told The Associated Press last month that the boat carrying her family at times struck and dragged along the bottom of the manmade river, and that her family felt unsafe.

An attorney for Adventureland, Guy Cook, said Tuesday that the investigation into the accident is continuing and that Estrada's claims have not been verified. Cook said the boats cycle through the ride every four minutes, and that no one else has lodged complaints about problems with the boats on the day of the accident.

“The park is committed to getting to the bottom of this,” Cook said.

The Raging River ride was shut down after the accident and remains closed, Cook said.

