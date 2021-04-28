Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

Authorities have not said whether Lang, 41, had been drinking. A week earlier, he was cited for trespassing at a bar where he had been banned. Lang had been arrested at least seven times for either drunken driving or public intoxication over the last two decades, the most recent in 2016.

Lang allegedly led the deputy on a brief pursuit, assaulted him after stopping, fled to his home and barricaded himself inside. Smith, leader of the patrol’s regional tactical team, went in with a group of officers and a police dog an hour later.

Authorities say Lang shot and killed Smith, 51, as he entered the home’s main floor. Two officers stayed in Lang’s basement for safety reasons, and an hourslong standoff ensued. Troopers later entered in an armored vehicle after negotiations broke down, and Lang allegedly shot at them. Troopers returned fire, striking Lang in the head and chest.

Lang has since been released from a hospital and is being held at the Black Hawk County jail while awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.