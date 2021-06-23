Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that was recently found by a young girl in a Des Moines suburb, but investigators do not believe he’s linked to a bomb that was left at a nearby polling place in March.

Agents looking into the explosive devices discovered in Ankeny, a fast-growing city of about 70,000, have found no connection between the two, said John Ham, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“At this point, there is nothing to indicate that the two are related,” Ham said.

On Friday, ATF agents arrested 46-year-old husband and father Chad Allen Williams after searching his home in the neighboring suburb of Johnston. Around a workbench in his garage, they found materials used to construct the bomb found in the middle of an Ankeny residential road June 9, including fireworks, a spool of fuse, a bottle of vehicle lubricant, zip ties, screws, nuts and metal wall anchors, according to charging documents.