 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

  • Updated
  • 0

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation.

The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a soybean crushing plant and grain elevator owned by Heartland Crush.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said it had received patients injured in the explosion, according to KCCI-TV.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Iowa State Patrol Senior Trooper Bob Conrad told the Des Moines Register that at least 30 people were in the plant when the explosion happened. It wasn't clear what caused the explosion.

Crews were fighting the fire, which caused a huge plume of black smoke visible for miles.

Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff's Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke.

People are also reading…

Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News