Iowa court: State may block abortion provider sex education

The court concluded that Planned Parenthood's practice of providing abortions would not be affected by the state's refusal to give it grant money for sex education programs.

The court's lone Democratic appointee, Justice Brent Appel, disagreed in a dissenting opinion that said the legislature “through unconstitutional conditions in these statutes is trying to accomplish indirectly what it cannot do directly: namely, attack abortion rights.”

The law expressly prohibited for the first time an abortion provider from receiving the grant money to teach sex education in the Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Personal Responsibility Education Program administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Planned Parenthood had received the funding for years. As a condition of the grants, recipients must use state-selected educational materials that do not allow discussion of abortion. The funds for the programs are prohibited from being used to support abortion-related services. In the case, the state had agreed that Planned Parenthood has neither used grant funding for abortion-related services nor discussed abortion as part of the educational programming.