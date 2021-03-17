Iowa City to reboot racial truth commission after infighting

The first of its kind in Iowa, the commission was asked to collect evidence of systemic racism in institutions through public hearings and other fact-finding and make policy recommendations to fix problems. The commission was also to promote truth-telling through art, media and other channels and reconciliation between citizens of color and white residents, who make up 75% of the city. It has been given $1 million in funding to address issues of systemic racism.

But the commissioners who were appointed to carry out the work clashed during meetings in recent weeks over its direction, as they started perhaps the most ambitious and difficult inquiry in city history over Zoom.

Iowa City is among several cities across the country, from Providence, Rhode Island, to Evanston, Illinois, that are taking steps to acknowledge past policies that benefited whites over other groups and to promote racial reconciliation or reparations.

The work is just getting underway in many areas and will lead to “uncomfortable conversations," said Leon Andrews, director of the Race, Equality and Leadership program at the National League of Cities.

“The work is messy. The work is not easy. If it was, we probably would have solved this a long time ago,” he said.