Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continued Thursday to look into what happened to him.

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered some kind of accident or that he ran away, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.

“Every moment that goes by, it’s obviously more and more suspicious, and concerning,” he said. “It’s so, so sad. It’s heart-wrenching.”

Police are confident that they have searched and cleared the areas where the boy could have gone on his own, including a large nearby county park with woods and a lake, Mortvedt said. They have asked homeowners or businesses with surveillance footage from the day he disappeared to come forward, along with any tips or information that might be of assistance.

The FBI said earlier this week that it has joined the investigation and offered “every resource available” to state and county departments leading the case.