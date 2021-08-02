Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol

The settlement resolves the lawsuit, which named Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Iowa State Patrol Lt. Steven Lawrence, Sgt. Tyson Underwood and trooper Durk Pearston.

In addition to the payment, the state agrees to withdraw all verbal and written bans to the protesters. The settlement specifies that the individuals “may continue to enter and use the Iowa Capitol Complex on the same basis and under the same terms as any other law-abiding member of the public.”

The Iowa Department of Public Safety also agreed to continue training its officers assigned to the Capitol on areas relating to the First Amendment.

The judge’s preliminary injunction remains in place until the court considers whether to approve the settlement agreement.

ACLU of Iowa declined to comment until after the agreement is approved by the court,

“The attorney general's office believes this is a fair settlement for the state,” Assistant State Attorney General Anne Updegraff told board members.

The State Appeal Board, which has responsibility under Iowa law to consider legal claims against the state, includes Iowa Department of Management Director Michael Bousselot, Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Auditor Rob Sand.

All voted to approve the settlement agreement.

