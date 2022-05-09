 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Investigators try to ID 2nd set of remains from in Lake Mead

Lake Mead Human Remains

FILE - This April 25, 2022 photo provided by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. A week after a decades-old body was found in Lake Mead, authorities are working to identify a second set of human remains. Two sisters from Henderson were paddleboarding in Callville Bay Saturday, May 7, 2022, when they spotted the remains.

 Uncredited - hogp, Southern Nevada Water Authority

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A week after a decades-old body was found in receding Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two sisters from the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson were paddle boarding on the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir when they spotted bones Saturday in the Callville Bay area of the lake.

Lindsey Melvin told KLAS-TV that they thought at first it was a bighorn sheep, but saw what appeared to be a human jaw and called park rangers. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bounds found were human.

Investigators are not treating the case as a homicide, Las Vegas police said. The remains are currently with the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The discovery came after a body in a barrel was found May 1 along newly exposed shoreline of the lake formed by Hoover Dam between Nevada and Arizona.

People are also reading…

In that case, police said the body was a man who had been shot, probably between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because he was wearing shoes manufactured during that period.

Drought has dropped the Lake Mead water level so much that Las Vegas’ uppermost water intake became visible two weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

