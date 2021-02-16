Investigators: No sign of arson at camp for ill children

ASHFORD, Conn. (AP) — Investigators said Tuesday they don't believe arson was responsible for last week's fire that destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children.

The fire marshal's office in Ashford said the investigation was continuing, but told the Hartford Courant that dogs had not detected any signs of an accelerant in the rubble and there were no footprints in the snow around the buildings that burned.

The camp, which had only online programming last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans to reopen with a limited schedule this year, said Ryan Thompson, a spokesperson for the charity.

“I can say that we still plan to resume on-site and residential family programming at camp this spring and host eight, four-day family camps this summer," he said. “All the programming will, of course, be modified to ensure a safe experience for all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”