Investigations into former President Trump, the state of the economy and the war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

It was a complicated week for former President Donald Trump.

The FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records that had been moved to Florida.

The former president was then in New York on Wednesday as part of a civil investigation, but he says he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during the deposition.

Then on Thursday, we learned that the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the search warrant used in the FBI’s search. Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter" and said he had personally approved the warrant.

That evening, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “Release the documents now!”

For an expanded look at the case, please download the bonus episode of Hot off the Wire called FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump.

In political news, Democrats moved closer to passage of their economic agenda. Indiana became the first state to approve an abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s recent decision. A Trump-backed candidate won a primary in Wisconsin. President Joe Biden signed a bill to help veterans. And a former police officer was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 riots.

It was an eventful week for court cases involving hate crimes, abortion and misinformation.

And in other national news, President Biden visited Kentucky and a new general will lead American forces in Africa.

Concerns over the economy continued this week, although several reports indicated there may be relief in sight.

Consumer and producer prices showed some improvement in July. Gas prices kept falling and the national average dipped below $4 for a gallon by the middle of the week. Airfares have also declined.

The jobs market was somewhat mixed as employers continued to add jobs, however, unemployment claims have been on the rise. Grocery deliveries have also declined, likely due to higher prices.

In other news, Kia issued a recall and Twitter was in the news over its deal with Elon Musk as well as a security breach.

In international news, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which drew the ire of China and extended tension between the two nations as well as Taiwan.

We had several updates out of Ukraine, including the destruction of Russian jets, resistance from Ukrainians, and a return from a fast food giant.

New Zealand welcomed back cruise ships as COVID restrictions eased and Germany is dealing with drought.

Finally, in health and science news, a look at the link between climate and diseases, a Lyme disease vaccine, monkeypox, sleep patterns of spiders, freshwater losing ground and a court case involving a pharmacy chain’s link to the opioid crisis.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Does religion make us more ethical? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts debate whether we are interpreting the Bible correctly, the existence of an afterlife and the effectiveness of prayer.