Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo | Behind the Headlines podcast

Our host Teri Barr is talking this week with Jay Tokasz, a journalist with the Buffalo News, who has been reporting on the ongoing revelations of sexual abuse, coverups, resignations and lawsuits related to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
It's very much a continuing story, so you can get caught up with the articles below and follow further developments in the civil case, the “review board,” the bankruptcies and any other news that breaks at Buffalo News.
Related links:
- Insurers in Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy put on notice by Rochester abuse settlement plan
- Advocate for abuse survivors booted off group negotiating Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy settlement
- Buffalo Diocese agrees to improve child sexual abuse protections to settle AG's lawsuit
- Buffalo Diocese seeks to transfer 35 abuse claims to Boy Scout bankruptcy plan
- With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Rochester Diocese bankruptcy mediation stalls as Buffalo Diocese negotiations begin in earnest
- Diocese clears two priests, including one who died recently, of sex abuse claims
- Bishop reinstates 2 priests suspended following abuse lawsuits in 2021
- 2 accused priests sue Buffalo Diocese after their pensions are cut
- Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
- Accused bishop's funeral Mass participation provokes outcry from abuse victims
- Rev. Donald W. Trautman, Buffalo priest and retired Erie bishop, dies at 85
- Buffalo Diocese priest most often accused of sex abuse dies at age 79
- Buffalo Diocese negotiating to settle attorney general's lawsuit