Interstate bridge over Mississippi River to begin reopening

The crack is being investigated by the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general. Arkansas Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said it's also being investigated by her department.

The fractured section of the beam, which was removed, is undergoing forensic analysis to determine when and how the fracture occurred, Arkansas Deputy Transportation Director Rex Vines told the state's highway commission Wednesday morning.

An estimated $9.5 million has been spent so far on the bridge's repairs, design and inspection after the closure, Vines said. The cost will be split between the two states.

The announcement comes days after Tennessee transportation officials said the bridge likely wouldn't reopen until early August. Workers this week finished installing 17 steel plates needed to repair the bridge.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the opening plan is barring any complications and planned to put out another update Friday. Workers will begin breaking down platforms and removing equipment on the bridge's eastbound side starting Friday, officials said.