spotlight AP

International Women's day, the ever-climbing gas prices in the U.S., and more top news

Ready to catch up on some of today's trending news?

International Women's Day

International Women's Day is Tuesday, March 8, and it's a time to celebrate female achievement and also take action. 

Individuals across the globe are being encouraged to "Break the Bias" in honor of International Women's Day, with the 2022 celebration calling for a world free of stereotypes and discrimination.

Since 1911, International Women's Day has brought together citizens to celebrate the achievements of women and promote equality, and this year organizers hope to further the mission of diversity, equity and inclusivity for a "gender equal world."

Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely, according to the NFL.

Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season, the league announced Monday.

The suspension will last at least through the conclusion of the 2022 season, the NFL said. Ridley, 27, may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023.

In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, "Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

Russia Ukraine War Energy Prices

Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

Gas prices

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.

“I am looking at the possibility of walking to work,” said Asiya Joseph, who had just paid $4.29 a gallon at a BP station in Brooklyn, New York. “This is the first time that I am filling up my tank in like, 10 days.”

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a billboard displaying the symbol "Z" in the colors of the ribbon of Saint George and a slogan reading: "We don't give up on our people," in support of the Russian armed forces, in Saint Petersburg, on March 7, 2022.

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a billboard displaying the symbol "Z" in the colors of the ribbon of Saint George and a slogan reading: "We don't give up on our people," in support of the Russian armed forces, in Saint Petersburg, on March 7, 2022. (-/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Ivan Kuliak/Letter "Z"

Bronze medal-winning Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak got low marks from the athletic community for wearing the letter Z on his leotard while standing next to a gold medal-winning Ukrainian tumbler at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Qatar.

Z is the symbol scrawled across the exterior of armored vehicles being used by Russian troops in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It’s believed the Russians are marking vehicles with that symbol to tell them apart from the Ukrainian vehicles with which they are at war. Z is a letter that doesn’t exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet.

Knicks

Kenedi Anderson/American Idol

Dolly Parton

This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 7

Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics

  By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
  Updated
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

Public transit gets $3.7B to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Public transit gets $3.7B to woo riders, adopt green fleets

  By HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — As cities seek to fully reopen, public transit systems straining to win back riders after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a big funding boost to help stay afloat and invest in new fleets of electric buses.

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

  By DAVID RISING - Associated Press
  Updated
BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma
Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

  By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
  Updated
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered.

Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008
Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

  AP
  Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires
1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires

  AP
  Updated
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle forced veterans in a nursing home to evacuate Sunday alongside residents of more than 1,000 homes in an area still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane three years ago.

ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows
ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows

  By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  Updated
Host Dolly Parton, classic country royalty, is about the only traditional thing about Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, a show that seeks a new flow in nearly every way.

'Lost Daughter' wins top prizes at Independent Spirit Awards
‘Lost Daughter’ wins top prizes at Independent Spirit Awards

  Updated
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” “Drive My Car” and “Summer of Soul” were among the big winners at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday.

Bowman edges Larson in OT in NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Bowman edges Larson in OT in NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

  By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
  Updated
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The racing rule is quite clear at Hendrick Motorsports, where the boss will let his drivers go door-to-door so long as they d…

Scheffler wins at Bay Hill; Ko takes her LPGA season debut

Scheffler wins at Bay Hill; Ko takes her LPGA season debut

  By The Associated Press
  Updated
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler played the kind of golf that wins a traditional U.S. Open, and that’s what the Arnold Palmer Invitation…

