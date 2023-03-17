On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

» President Joe Biden welcomed Ireland’s prime minister to the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day meeting joined by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

» Wisconsin’s Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette has resigned, three months into his 11th consecutive term in office.

» The mystery to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic now has some new clues. International scientists have found raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus in previously unavailable genetic data.

» Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government will move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.

» China is accusing the U.S. of spreading disinformation amid reports the Biden administration is calling for TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the company.

» Twenty years ago, the Associated Press' Yves Dam-Van and Jerry Harmer were embedded in a U.S. Marines artillery unit as it prepared to invade Iraq. As the invasion began, Harmer kept a diary. The following excerpts have been edited for brevity.