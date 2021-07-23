Interior secretary visits new public lands HQ in Colorado

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is paying her first visit Friday to the new Colorado headquarters of her department's Bureau of Land Management after its relocation from the nation's capital by the Trump administration sparked criticism that the move was intended to gut the agency that oversees vast tracts of public lands in the West.

The BLM headquarters has been in staffing turmoil after the 2019 move to Grand Junction and after four years without a confirmed director. Interior had planned to move more than 320 headquarters jobs to Grand Junction. But agency officials recently confirmed that only three workers ultimately relocated. The revelation was first reported by the media outlet Colorado Newsline.

Haaland is reviewing whether the move should stand. Proponents of the move called it a reorganization that put top agency officials closer to the nearly quarter-billion acres of public lands it oversees. Environmental advocates say it weakened the agency which handles fossil fuel extraction, recreation and livestock grazing. As a member of Congress, Haaland opposed the move.