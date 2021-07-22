Interior secretary: Drought demands investment, conservation

Haaland’s three-day stay in Colorado includes her first trip Friday to the Bureau of Land Management’s new headquarters in Grand Junction, established by the Trump administration in 2019. The agency’s move from Washington, D.C., produced an outcry from critics who said it gutted the office. Haaland opposed the move as a member of Congress.

The agency overseen by the Interior Department manages nearly 250 million acres of public lands, most of which are in the West. Polis and Colorado’s congressional delegation have urged Haaland to keep the office in Grand Junction.

Haaland reiterated her support for Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden's pick to oversee the land agency, after a Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on Stone-Manning's nomination amid allegations she stonewalled a 1989 investigation into the sabotage of an Idaho timber sale.

“Tracy Stone-Manning has a wealth of experience and knowledge about all issues to do with our public lands. We have full faith that she will put her nose to the grindstone as soon as she’s confirmed by the Senate,” Haaland said.