Interest rates are set to rise next year. Here's what that means

The Federal Reserve has sent a clear signal that the era of rock-bottom interest rates will end in 2022.

What's happening: Rates have been near zero since March 2020, when government leaders around the world shut down the economy to slow the spread of Covid-19. But on Wednesday, the Fed — in addition to announcing a faster end to its emergency bond-buying program — projected that its benchmark interest rate could rise to 0.9% in 2022.

The policy pivot, which comes as inflation rises at the fastest pace in almost four decades, could have big ramifications for markets and the economy.

But Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, told me that it's important to separate out what rate hikes will and won't do.

Borrowing costs would go up — while remaining extremely depressed.

"If you look at the real cost of capital in the broader economy, that's still going to be very low," he said.

Before the pandemic, the Fed's target interest rate was between 1.5% and 1.75%. That was also super low by historical standards. At the end of 2007, before the financial crisis, interest rates were at 4.25%.

Donovan does not think the move will have a profound effect on inflation, noting that many of the reasons prices have shot up this year — including the jump in energy prices and the cost of used cars — are tied to the effects of the pandemic and have little to do with central bank policy.

"The oil market doesn't care about [Fed Chair] Jay Powell," Donovan said. "Used car dealers don't care about Jay Powell."

In short, the Fed wants to make sure rates aren't too low when the economic recovery is complete so it has ammunition to fight another crisis.

That doesn't mean prices will keep climbing, however. Donovan thinks that as Americans deplete their savings from the pandemic, inflation will begin to drop "quite sharply" on its own.

"[Even if] the Fed does nothing, inflation comes down," he said.

What does this all mean for markets? Donovan said the situation would be different if the Fed wanted to raise interest rates to rein in economic growth. But that's not what he sees happening here.

"This is more about setting the scene for when we return to a more normal economic cycle," Donovan said. "The Fed is not on an anti-growth campaign."

That could minimize disruption for investors — assuming the Omicron variant, or other pandemic twists and turns, don't spoil the party.

"Omicron definitely has the potential to create distortions in the near-term but I don't think it disrupts the narrative," Donovan said. "The general story for 2022 is intact."

***

